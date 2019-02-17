× Oklahoma City Zoo to host hiring event for spring, summer part-time positions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo will be hosting a hiring event for spring and summer part-time positions.

Zoo officials say they are looking for “talented individuals who are dependable, energetic, professional and customer-service oriented to join its work family as Brand Ambassadors, Summer Camp Instructors, Dining Room Attendants, Cooks and more.”

The hiring event will be held in the zoo’s Rosser Conservation Education Center located at the east end of the zoo’s parking from from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21.

Interested applicants, 16 and older, are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about what being a part of the Zoo crew entails and apply in-person for the position.

To apply, complete the job application posted online here and submit the completed document via email to humanresources@okczoo.org or present a printed copy at the hiring event.