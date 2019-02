× One injured in northeast OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Northeast Euclid Street and Kelham Avenue on Sunday evening.

Officials say they believe that a car was involved in the shooting, but a suspect has not been identified. The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

News 4 has a team en-route to the scene and will update this story as it develops.