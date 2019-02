× One person dead after early morning shootout

OKLAHOMA CITY- One person is dead and another is injured after a gun battle broke out on the city’s northwest side.

It happened outside an apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. near 23rd Street and Villa Avenue.

Officers say multiple people were firing weapons at each other.

One person was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.