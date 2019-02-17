Tecumseh police investigating possible business scam

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Tecumseh police say an auto repair shop is under investigation for fraud allegations.

According to police, a search warrant was conducted at Patriot Auto LLC, 201 E Walnut St., in reference to consumer fraud allegations.

“It has been reported to our office that Patriot Auto has fraudulently obtained money from people up front for mechanical repairs and parts, but does not fix the issue,” police posted on Facebook.

If you have been a victim of the alleged scam, police ask that you file a report.