Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old man

Posted 9:52 am, February 17, 2019, by

Silver Alert

TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man.

Tulsa police are looking for David Leon Luce, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ball cap and blue jeans.

His last known location is in Tulsa on Saturday, at around 9:15 p.m., near E 61st St. and S Mingo Rd.

Officials say he may be in a white 2008 Nissan Altima with the Oklahoma license plate BAK539.

Police say Luce has dementia and needs a cane to walk.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

