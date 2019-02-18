× Cowboys End Losing Streaks With Win Over TCU

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team hit 11 three-pointers and Thomas Dziagwa matched his career high with his second straight 23-point game in a 68-61 win over TCU on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The win ends OSU’s eight-game Big 12 losing streak and five-game losing streak overall.

OSU twice built the lead to 14 points on the Horned Frogs before TCU cut the Cowboys’ lead to two late.

A jumper by Lindy Waters with just under two minutes to play gave OSU a four point lead at 63-59, then after a Waters miss, Isaac Likekele got a tip-in with just under 30 seconds to play to give the Cowboys a six point lead and clinch the win.

Dziagwa hit six three-pointers, four of OSU’s eight in the first half.

Waters finished with 14 points and Likekele with 13.

OSU was outshot by TCU, 43 percent to 38 percent, but hit five more three-pointers than the Horned Frogs.

The Cowboys improved to 10-16 overall, 3-10 in Big 12 play.

OSU plays at Kansas State on Saturday at 3:00 pm.