Cross atop historic Oklahoma City cathedral illuminated again

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bright light is shining on Oklahoma City once again.

Reverend M. Price Oswalt has been at St. Joseph Old Cathedral for nearly four years. But, as a lifelong Oklahoman, he knows just how historic and precious the church and its cross – both built in 1904 – are to the city.

“That was one of the first things that probably illuminated the downtown skyline,” he said.

The church, which now sits next to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, was heavily damaged in the bombing of 1995. Its walls still show water damage from the years that it sat in disrepair.

At the time of the bombing, both Oklahoma City and the church were nothing like they are now.

“It was very small, it was very decimated and downtown Oklahoma City in 1995 – it wasn’t a good place to be,” Oswalt said.

Once the roof was repaired, crews got to work trying to fix the lights along the cross, which hasn’t been lit in more than 60 years.

“It’s a way to illuminate the darkness of the world and to say the cross of Christ is a bright, shining beacon in the darkness of our world,” Oswalt said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, the cross was brought back to life with new LED lights.