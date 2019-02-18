Disabled Oklahoman stuck, on a mission to find a way out of her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Bertha Young's legs are in bad shape, which makes it impossible for her to get up and down her steps, even with a walker.

“I’m just a prisoner,” Young said. “I can’t get out.”

Young said other than a quick trip to the doctor, she hasn’t been out of her house in two months. She’s afraid what could happen.

“Oh, I've fell a dozen times,” she said.

Young thought she was on solid ground when she hired Derrick Butler to build her a ramp but, weeks later, there’s no progress and no sign of the contractor or her money.

“He said that he'd call the City of Edmond and they wanted $110 for the permit, so I wrote him another check and that's the last time I've seen him,” she said.

Young said she was told by the city that she didn't even need a permit.

We got busy calling and texting Butler. We’ve still yet to ever hear from him, but we know he got our messages loud and clear because, less than 24 hours later, Young was made whole again with a full refund.

That’s not all.

We recruited the Edmond and Oklahoma City chapters of the non-profit civic organization AMBUCS to bless Young with a ramp she's sure to be proud of.

“We're going to get on it and now that we know about and see if we can get a ramp built for you and get you out of the house."

Young’ll be out of the house soon and, most importantly, moving again.