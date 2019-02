× Driver arrested after allegedly trying to hit victim in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to hit someone with a vehicle on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reckless driver near Mickey Mantle and Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown.

Police say the suspect was allegedly trying to hit someone and then drove off.

Officers caught up with the suspect near N.E. 5th and I-235.