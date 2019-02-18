“I heard about 30 shots,” Witnesses take cover amid deadly shootout in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A neighborhood is on high alert after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a shootout near N.W. 23rd and Villa.

“Gosh, it was just crazy,” said Frederick Montgomery. “It almost seems surreal.”

Montgomery says he was waiting to pick up a few people from a nearby hookah bar when things took a terrifying turn.

“I heard about 30 shots,” said Montgomery. “I mean, simultaneously and people were scattering. The place was packed.”

Neighbors also told News 4 it was a chaotic scene.

“We were all ducking our heads, hoping our car wasn't getting hit and we just got out of here as fast as we can,” said Montgomery.

Sadly, one person was killed and another was injured by the gunfire.

On Monday morning, authorities identified the victim as 20-year-old Marlo Goodman.

“It`s been a long time since I've been scared,” said Montgomery. “That kind of shook me a little bit. I usually don't hear that type of noise on this side of town.”

Police say they are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and how many people were involved.

So far, no arrests have been made.