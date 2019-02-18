Investigators: Man shot while walking his dog in Oklahoma City

Posted 6:20 am, February 18, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot while walking his dog.

On Sunday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting along N.E. Euclid St., near JW Simmons Blvd. and N. Martin Luther King.

Officials say a man was walking his dog when he was shot in the leg.

Investigators believe the shooter was in a car when the shooting occurred.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

At this point, there is no description of a suspect or vehicle.

