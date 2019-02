Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray officially accepted the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback at a banquet in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday night.

Murray is the second straight Sooner to receive the award after Baker Mayfield won it last year.

Murray told the media he's not sure which, if any, drills he will go through at the NFL Combine at the end of the month.