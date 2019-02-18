× Man arrested for allegedly robbing neighbor at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Valentine’s Day evening took a terrifying turn for a southeast Oklahoma City woman who was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by her neighbor.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at an apartment complex near S.E. 44th and Shields.

“A woman was going home to her apartment. As she’s opening the door to her apartment, a man grabs her, shoves her on into the apartment. He’s armed with a gun,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to the police report, 20-year-old Deris Dakota Wilson threatened to shoot the victim and demanded cash.

She gave him $40, and he made off with her TV and other miscellaneous items from her apartment.

About 15 minutes later, the victim noticed Wilson return to her apartment complex and enter another apartment, according to the police report.

Turns out, Wilson lives there.

“He ends up going to another apartment. She’s able to pass that information to officers who arrive at the scene,” Knight said.

Officers are still trying to recover the stolen property.

Wilson was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has since bonded out.