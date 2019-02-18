OKC Animal Welfare hosts free adoptions for dogs in shelter more than a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- More than 700 people visited OKC Animal Welfare over the weekend for an adoption event held specifically for long-term dogs.

“You're giving them a second chance without having to be mistreated,” said Patrick Wilcox, who adopted a dog.

Pets are considered long-term residents if they have stayed in the shelter for a month or longer.

“We always have a need to adopt out those long-term dogs. The ones that stay in the shelter over 30 days,” said OKC Animal Welfare’s Tina Rimmer.

That’s why the shelter offered free adoptions all weekend for the long-term dogs, in hopes that they’d finally find their forever homes.

“I just happened to find John here and he caught my eye,” Wilcox said.

OKC Animal Welfare serves more than 24,000 animals in the city each year. Many of those being dogs.

The shelter said it gets pretty full during the spring and summer months, so in the winter, they try to prepare for that by doing adoption events like this one.

“We’re really trying to increase our number of animals that leave here alive. We’re really trying to cut down on euthanasia numbers all the time,” Rimmer said.

All the dogs adopted are either spayed or neutered, microchipped and have all the vaccinations needed for their age-- making new pet owners even happier to bring home their new member of the family.

At last check, they’ve had 70 adoptions and counting.