Oklahoma family loses everything in massive house fire

Posted 7:00 am, February 18, 2019, by

GUTHRIE, Okla. - An Oklahoma family is without a home after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

No one was injured but the home is a total loss.

Neighbors told News 4 the family was inside the home when the fire started, but they made it out just in time.

“I was sleeping and all of a sudden my wife came in and said, 'There's a fire next door and we've got to get out of here,'” said Alan Penner, a neighbor.

Penner says in his 15 years of living in this Guthrie neighborhood, he's never seen a house fire this large.

“There was a firetruck that came to the back and so they started shooting water from the back too because they weren't able to get the fire out,” said Penner.

Penner's wife took a video of the flames from behind their home as firefighters worked to put it out.

“They were big,” said Penner. “They were huge. There were times where I saw the flames go up above our house and I thought holy moly.”

He says he's grateful because his home is still standing, unlike his neighbor's.

“It gives you more appreciation of the firefighters because that's what I appreciated, seeing all of those different guys, some of them were volunteers,” said Penner.

Although there's a long road ahead for the homeowners, Penner believes there was a higher power watching over everyone.

“Very thankful,” said Penner. “Very thankful. I believe that God was in charge.”

The Guthrie Fire Department says they're still working to figure out what caused the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.