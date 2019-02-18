Oklahoma family loses everything in massive house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - An Oklahoma family is without a home after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

No one was injured but the home is a total loss.

Neighbors told News 4 the family was inside the home when the fire started, but they made it out just in time.

“I was sleeping and all of a sudden my wife came in and said, 'There's a fire next door and we've got to get out of here,'” said Alan Penner, a neighbor.

Penner says in his 15 years of living in this Guthrie neighborhood, he's never seen a house fire this large.

“There was a firetruck that came to the back and so they started shooting water from the back too because they weren't able to get the fire out,” said Penner.

Penner's wife took a video of the flames from behind their home as firefighters worked to put it out.

“They were big,” said Penner. “They were huge. There were times where I saw the flames go up above our house and I thought holy moly.”

He says he's grateful because his home is still standing, unlike his neighbor's.

“It gives you more appreciation of the firefighters because that's what I appreciated, seeing all of those different guys, some of them were volunteers,” said Penner.

Although there's a long road ahead for the homeowners, Penner believes there was a higher power watching over everyone.

“Very thankful,” said Penner. “Very thankful. I believe that God was in charge.”

The Guthrie Fire Department says they're still working to figure out what caused the fire.