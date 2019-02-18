× Oklahoma ventriloquist waiting to see if she can win ‘America’s Got Talent’ a second time

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma girl who won a national talent competition returned to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage, and will soon find out if she got enough votes to win a second time.

Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who won hearts across the country, and a national competition.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

For her final performance, Darci Lynne stunned the audience and judges by performing with two puppets for the finals. Darci Lynne and her puppets, Petunia and Oscar, performed ‘With a Little Help from my Friends.’

“It was definitely my trickiest performance,” she said.

Since winning it all on the show, Darci Lynne has performed across the country and even got her own NBC special.

Darci Lynne was among the 12 acts who took the stage for ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ last week, vying for viewers’ votes.

On Monday, she will be back on stage to see if she got enough votes to win a second time.

The season finale of ‘America’s got Talent: The Champions’ airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.