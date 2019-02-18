× One in custody after wild high-speed chase ends in Norman

MOORE, Okla. – A wild chase that crossed city limits in the metro on Monday afternoon ended with one person in custody.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma County deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near I-240 and Eastern, but the driver refused to stop.

Initial reports indicate that the chase reached speeds nearing 100 miles per hour before crossing into Moore.

After reaching the area of 12th and Lindsey in Norman, the driver bailed out of the car and took off on foot. However, one person was taken into custody a short time later.

So far, officials have not said what started the pursuit or what charges the driver may be facing.