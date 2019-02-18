× Trial of Oklahoma man on bomb plot charges is in recess

OKLAHOMA CITY – The federal trial of a man on charges of planning to detonate a bomb outside an Oklahoma City bank is in recess because of Presidents Day.

Prosecutors say Jerry Varnell planned to detonate a vehicle bomb Aug. 12, 2017, but the FBI learned of the plan and an undercover agent posing as someone who could help construct the device provided inert materials.

Varnell has pleaded not guilty and defense attorneys say he was entrapped.

An FBI informant testified last week that he agreed to work with the FBI because he feared innocent people would be hurt. Brent Elisens said he was paid about $23,000 for his cooperation.

The trial has been in recess since Friday and is to resume Tuesday morning in federal court in Oklahoma City.