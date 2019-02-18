× Truck driver killed in rollover accident in Dewey County

SEILING, Okla. – Authorities say a truck driver is dead after his vehicle rolled over in a multi-car crash in Dewey County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a deadly accident on Sunday afternoon, about 10 miles southeast of Seiling.

Investigators say a 17-year-old Cashion resident was driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu along U.S. 270 when he crossed the center lane, hitting a semi-truck.

That semi-truck rolled over, and came to rest on its top.

The Malibu then hit another semi-truck that was following the first, but that driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

The teenager was trapped in his vehicle for about 30 minutes and flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with various injuries.

Sadly, the driver of the first semi-truck, 59-year-old Walter Pacheco, died from injuries at the scene of the crash.