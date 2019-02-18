× Western Heights Public Schools closing two days due to high rates of illness

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the season for illnesses continues in Oklahoma, a local school district announced that it will be closing for a couple of days due to the number of students and staff who are sick.

“Due to high rates of absenteeism attributed to illness, Western Heights will be out of session Tuesday (2/19) and Wednesday (2/20). We will use this time to sanitize buildings, buses, classrooms, and cafeterias. Classes will resume Thursday, February 21,” a statement from the Western Heights Public School District read.

Western Heights isn’t the only district to take drastic measures to combat illness.

Two other school districts in southern Oklahoma were forced to close earlier this month due to the number of people suffering from the flu.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.

Public health officials recommend following these prevention tips:

Adopt a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious foods, exercising regularly, and getting a full night’s rest.

Wash hands frequently using soap and water, or alcohol-based products such as hand gels when hands are not visibly soiled.

Use tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, then dispose of them and wash your hands immediately. When tissues are not readily available, cough into your sleeve, not your hands.

Stay home from work, school and other public places when feeling ill.