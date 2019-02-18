Woman charged with first-degree manslaughter scheduled to appear in court

NORMAN, Okla. – A woman accused in a deadly crash is scheduled to appear in district court later this week.

In August of 2018, police say that 43-year-old Nicole Chavez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the Flood Ave. when she crashed head-on into 23-year-old Danielle Bamford.

Bamford was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators determined that Chavez was likely impaired at the time of the crash, and she was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the Norman Transcript, Chavez is expected to go before a Cleveland County District Court judge later this week to make her initial plea.