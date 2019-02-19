Bodycam video released of high speed chase from Valley Brook to Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. - Body camera and dashboard camera video showing the officers' point of view of a high speed pursuit that started in Valley Brook and ended in Norman Monday afternoon.

The video shows the officers doing their best to keep up with the suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Darion Willhoite, who allegedly failed to stop for an emergency vehicle.

As Willhoite drives through busy thoroughfares, running red lights and weaving through vehicles, the Valley Brook officers behind him do their best to keep up, sometimes reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour.

As the vehicles race down a country road, gunshots are fired out of the driver's side window, not once, but twice, before the driver tosses the gun out the window.

Finally, Willhoite abandoned the car, and fled into a Norman apartment complex on Creekside Drive. That's where he was apprehended by officers.

Willhoite is seen on body camera accusing one of the Valley Brook officers of forcing his head on the ground. When a Norman officer told the one from Valley Brook that's not how they do things, the Valley Brook officer said he's was just holding Willhoite down to get his arms behind him.

Willhoite was arrested on Felony Eluding, Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm after Previous Felony Conviction, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, and Possession of Marijuana.