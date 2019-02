× Clerk suffers minor injuries during armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – A clerk is recovering from minor injuries after a robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to an armed robbery near S.W. 25th and Walker.

Investigators say a convenience store employee was injured when two men with guns barged into the store and demanded money.

Authorities say the clerk received minor injuries in the ordeal.

Both suspects are still on the run.