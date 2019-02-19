Dramatic rescue: Troopers save three children trapped inside wreckage

HARRIS, Okla. – It was a race against the clock after three young children were trapped inside the wreckage of a truck in McCurtain County.

Last Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a wreck after a truck crashed and rolled into a body of water.

Troopers used the jaws of life to open the passenger door, so they could reach two of the children.

A trooper then dove head first into the backseat and pulled a third child out in a car seat. Officials say that child’s nose and lips were already turning blue and they had to perform CPR.

Amazingly, all three children are expected to be OK.

At this point, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not said what caused the crash.