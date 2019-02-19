Game wardens issue multiple citations after 24th birthday party on state property

KFOR Live Interactive Radar
CANTON, Okla. – A celebration quickly ended when attendees walked away with multiple citations after being caught by game wardens.

According to a post by Oklahoma Game Wardens, a game warden in Major County caught up with violators after they became stuck on the Canton Wildlife Management Area while celebrating a 24th birthday party.

They were issued multiple citations for violations like destruction of state property.

“If you are a public land user we encourage you to always leave a place better than you found it! Don’t be a public land abuser!” the post read.

