OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City grandmother awoke from a nap to a shocking scene at her Oklahoma City home.

Investigators say the woman was watching her three grandchildren and decided to take a nap.

However, she awoke to hear three men breaking into her home.

Immediately, she called 911.

Authorities arrested two of the alleged suspects near S.W. 35th and May Ave. One suspect is still on the loose.