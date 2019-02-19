× Lawton Police arrest two outstanding suspects in homicide of Chickasha teen

LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton Police arrested two suspects charged with first degree murder of a Chickasha teen on Monday evening.

16-year-old Dmillion Williams, aka NinePoint, and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson, aka Highlife, were arrested yesterday after Lawton officers were patrolling the area for armed robbery suspects.

After a short foot pursuit, both Jackson and Williams were taken into custody.

Both are charged with Murder in the First Degree, related to the homicide of 18-year-old Arnold Adams III in Chickasha, Oklahoma on January 28, 2019.

Williams is currently being held at the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawton.

Jackson has been transferred to the Grady County Jail.

20-year-old Troy Jennings of Mcloud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson of Oklahoma City, 15-year-old Vivian Sanders of Newalla, and 15-year-old Montana Simpson of Norman were previously taken into custody for this homicide.