Moore police officer's act of kindness saved homeless woman from bitter cold

MOORE, Okla. — With cold weather sweeping around the Sooner State, a former homeless woman is speaking out about an officer who helped her in a time of need on a bitter cold night.

Maria Johnson tells News 4 back in the winter of 2016, she was living out of her car.

On a bitter cold Saturday night in Moore, she was running out of gas and pulled into the First Baptist Church parking lot off I-35, looking for a safe place to spend the night.

She fell asleep in her car and woke up to a Moore police officer knocking on her window.

Johnson said her license plate was expired and she assumed he was about to write her a ticket.

Instead, he took her to a nearby McDonald’s so she could warm up, bought her food and even gave her $5, which is all of the cash he had on him at the time.

After he brought her back to her car, he returned again a while later to check on her.

He told her that he and his supervisor were going to put her up in a hotel for the night.

Now, two years later, Johnson said she wanted to share this story because of all of the negativity law enforcement often receives.