Norman voters to decide fate of bonds for transportation, stormwater improvements

NORMAN, Okla. – Voters in Norman will soon head to the polls to decide the fate of two general obligation bonds.

During its January 22 meeting, the Norman City Council voted to place two bonds and a new utility on a special election ballot for the April 2 election.

The propositions include a $72 million transportation bond, a $60 million stormwater bond and tiered-rate-structure stormwater utility that would raise an estimated $4.2 million to improve stormwater infrastructure maintenance and operations.

Proposition 1 is a transportation bond that would fund 19 projects. If approved, the proposition would provide funding for the construction of a new Traffic Management Center, widening and reconstruction of roads, installation of new traffic signals, improvements to stormwater drainage systems and the addition of sidewalks and multi-modal paths.

Proposition 2 is a stormwater bond would fund 33 stormwater infrastructure projects to reduce flood in Norman and replace aging, undersized drainage structures.

Proposition 3 is a stormwater utility that would fund critical stormwater maintenance needs like increased infrastructure maintenance crews, Stormwater Compliance Inspectors, a Neighborhood Assistance Program and necessary equipment such as street sweepers and a camera truck to inventory the state of stormwater infrastructure.

The election will be held on April 2.