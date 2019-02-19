× Oklahoma City street crews preparing the roads ahead of winter weater

OKLAHOMA CITY – With a winter storm on the horizon, street crews are already preparing the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Oklahoma as a winter storm is expected to move into the state.

Oklahoma City street crews are preparing to clear the city’s snow routes if ice and snow affects driving conditions on Tuesday.

Officials say that crews pre-treated bridges and overpasses before the storm hits. Salt and plow trucks are ready to clear snow routes around the clock until road conditions improve.

Click here for a snow route map.

Preparation tips

The Office of Emergency Management offers these tips and more at okc.gov/prepare:

Driving safety tips

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Don’t use your automatic speed control

Safely use alternative heating sources

Fires at home are common in the winter because of improper use of dangerous heating sources. Here are some tips from the Fire Department:

Make sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed in your home. Alarms should be installed outside each separate sleeping area. Test your smoke alarms monthly and install fresh batteries annually.

Give space heaters their space. Keep combustible material at least three feet away from the heater.

Keep all combustible materials off of floor furnaces.

Remove any combustibles from central heater closets.

Use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces.

Use an approved metal or glass screen in front of fireplaces to prevent embers from flying out of the firebox.

Remember to open the damper before lighting the fireplace.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Click here for more winter safety tips.