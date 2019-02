Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 class of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame was introduced Tuesday morning, and six of the seven elected to the Hall were in attendance.

Bob Stoops, Patty Gasso, Kendall Cross, Mickey Tettleton, Mike Moore, Will Shields, and Lou Henson make up the class of 2019.

All but the 87-year-old Henson were in Oklahoma City for the news conference.

They will be officially inducted this summer.