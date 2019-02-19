Oklahoma student passes away from bacterial meningitis

WOODWARD, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of a student who recently passed away from bacterial meningitis.

Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds told the Enid News and Eagle that a seventh-grade student died over the weekend from the bacteria.

A post on the district’s Facebook page, says that the student “embodied the best Boomer values of loving kindness, character and friendship, and she will be missed by her teachers and peers alike.”

“Woodward Middle School officials were informed that one of our students was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. While this can be upsetting, based on the investigation conducted by public health officials, we have learned this is not a disease for which there is concern for classroom-based transmission. Public health and school officials are working together to protect the health and safety of all students and staff,” a statement by the district read.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord. Bacterial meningitis can be caused by bacteria that are spread by direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the nose and throat of an infected person.

“Although the risk of disease to other students is quite low, parents are advised to be alert for signs of meningitis. The symptoms of meningitis may include some of the following: fever, severe headache, stiff neck, vomiting, and being disoriented or confused. If your child develops some of these symptoms, please contact your child’s health care provider immediately.”

District officials say that a crisis team will be at the school to help students who may be having a difficult time.