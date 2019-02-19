× Organization offering lower interest home loans for teachers, law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY – A non-profit organization is hoping to make owning a home more affordable for public servants in the state.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency says it is offering a lower interest rate to teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters for home loans.

The OHFA 4 Teachers and OHFA Shield loan products will be a quarter percentage point less than the standard OHFA Gold product.

Qualified buyers will also receive 3.5 percent down payment assistance toward their total loan amount.

“Oklahoma teachers, firefighters and law enforcement officers work each day to improve the communities where they work,” said OHFA executive director Deborah Jenkins. “OHFA 4 Teachers and OHFA Shield make it more affordable for them to purchase homes in these communities.”