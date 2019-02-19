Thieves target Oklahoma church twice in one week

SKIATOOK, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is coming together after a local place of worship was targeted by thieves twice in one week.

Last Tuesday, Miria Jones walked into the Skiatook church’s activity center and noticed a TV missing from the Sunday school room.

“I made a phone call to the administrator and then while we were on the phone, I went ahead and walked into the video game room and that’s when I noticed all the game consoles were gone,” Jones told KJRH.

Thieves made off with three Xbox 360s, a Wii, dozens of games and accessories.

Just one day later, thieves struck again.

“That’s when we discovered the rest of the doors had been kicked in and the window had been pushed through,” Jones said.

The thieves allegedly stole tuition money, and also did hundreds of dollars worth of damage to the church’s fire doors.

Now, the community is dropping off money and donations to help fix the damage.