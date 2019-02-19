Troopers: Driver was likely texting before deadly accident in Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are warning drivers to pay close attention to the roads following the death of an Oklahoma driver.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash just north of Okemah in Okfuskee County.

Investigators say 45-year-old Alfred Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to the trooper’s report, investigators believe Campbell was texting and ran off the road, causing him to hit a brick wall and a tree.