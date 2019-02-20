× 2 Yukon elementary schools released from lockdown after chase

YUKON, Okla. – Two Yukon elementary schools have been released from lockdown after police take a suspect in custody following chase.

Skyview and Lakeview elementaries have both been released from their lockdown this afternoon.

According to scanner traffic, the suspect led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect eventually ditched the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

There is no word at this time on how this chase started.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.