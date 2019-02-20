× Blake and Taylor Griffin team up with several Oklahoma businesses for new Downtown green space

OKLAHOMA CITY – A collaboration between OGE Energy Corp., The Energy Assist Foundation, Team Griffin and Myriad Botanical Gardens is creating a unique space in the heart of downtown called Together Square.

Together Square, located west of the Gardens across Hudson Street, will feature a basketball court branded by the Team Griffin Foundation, a futsal soccer court* branded by the The Energy Assist Foundation and a large open space for general use.

*A futsal soccer court is an emerging form of soccer played on a smaller, hard-surface court.

OGE Energy Corp. and Together Square partners will break ground Thursday, February 21, starting at 1:30 p.m.

People can expect the courts to open to the public around May 2019.

Myriad Gardens will provide general maintenance and care for the site including lawn care and related horticultural work that will help connect the new site to the Gardens.

There are plans for the introduction of Oklahoma friendly tree species that are utility line compatible.

Upon completion of Together Square, the Myriad Gardens will also coordinate rentals of the courts and grounds for private and corporate events.

One of the first events hosted at Together Square will include finish line support tents and activities for the 2019 Memorial Marathon on April 28.

Check back often on the Gardens’ website, for construction updates, and details on how to reserve space at Together Square for an event or to reserve the green space or court time.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Together Square between Walker and Hudson, south of Sheridan, west of the Myriad Botanical Gardens (just north of the Arts Council Oklahoma City offices).

The groundbreaking is open to the public.