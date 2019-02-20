Closings and delays list

Board: Oklahoma lawmakers to have $574 million more for state’s next budget

February 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature will have $574 million more to appropriate for the state’s next budget.

On Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization certified about $8.2 billion in state revenue. This equates to an increase of $574 million over the current year.

During a presentation, the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services noted it was down 0.5 percent initially estimated in December.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said $237 million of the revenue must be dedicated to existing financial obligations, calling for an additional $200 million in savings.

Stitt also stressed $60 million to be dedicated to a $1,200 pay raise per teacher.

Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, issued the following statements:

“It is encouraging to have surplus revenue available to help meet the needs of our core state agencies, especially after many years of budget deficits,” said Speaker McCall, R-Atoka. “Our state’s economy has been trending up over the last year. We have enough growth revenue to deposit $360 million in the Rainy Day Fund, which will give us a total of just over $800 million in our state savings account.”

We are in a much better position than we have been in recently, but we have to be realistic about how far this surplus can go,” said Chairman Wallace, R-Wellston. “The reality is that approximately $200 million of that surplus has already been spent in teacher flex benefit increases, ad valorem reimbursements, bond payments and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. If the Legislature passes the $1,200 teacher pay raise, which would cost $70 million, and the $30 million appropriation to the County Roads and Bridges Fund, that will be another $100 million. Frankly, given our recent history, I think it would be prudent to set aside at least 10 percent of that surplus to begin building a state savings account. The rest will be available to help invest in our state agencies, which have already sent us budget increase requests topping $1.2 billion over last year and more than $33 million in supplemental funding requests.”

