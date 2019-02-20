Duncan Walmart investigates after razor blades cut multiple people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla. - A customer cut by a razor blade at an Oklahoma Walmart.

The investigation is underway and Walmart is now taking drastic measures to make sure other customers are safe.

Linda Marsh says she went to grab a package of paint and a razor blade that was stuck on it, cut her.

"It was on the back side so you didn't see it and I reached around and when I did I thought, ouch," said Marsh. "I had a blade sticking out of my hand and it was bleeding."

She says the Walmart employee told her, this wasn't the first time this happened.

"You go in there to do your shopping and next thing you know you`re bleeding from an injury someone thought was funny," said Marsh. "My doctor did give me a tetanus shot because you don`t know if the blade was clean or contaminated."

Something similar also happened to Cheree Orr.

"I grabbed the handle, the buggy handle and I felt something and I got to looking and there was a razor blade stuck in the handle," said Orr.

News 4 spoke with the Duncan store manager and she says they are still investigating.

Walmart's Corporate office also says they are looking into the matter and all of the blades sold in store are locked inside a container only employees can access.

Marsh hopes whoever put the blades in the store will learn their lesson and stop before anyone else gets hurt.

"A child could have grabbed the paints to go home and paint and it could have got an artery or vein or it could have been worse than it was," said Marsh.

"You have to always be careful and you have to always be prepared," said Orr.

Marsh says she did file an incident report with Walmart.

She also encourages other shoppers to check their carts and items before touching them.