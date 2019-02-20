Emergency crews respond to reports of 2 shootings in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to reports of two shootings on Wednesday in the northeast side.

The first was reported near NE 38th and Prospect.

Police said it appears a victim may have been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before they arrived. They are questioning people who heard gunshots in the area.

The second was reported NE 10th and I-35.

Police said a victim was found shot in the back of a vehicle then taken to a local hospital.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Whether the two shootings are related, the conditions of the victims and the descriptions of the suspects are unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.