Government shutdown to blame for change to SNAP benefits in March

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following a government shutdown earlier this year, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services says it is trying to make things easier on families who receive food assistance.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are typically issued on the 1st, 5th and 10th of each month. Due to the federal government shutdown in January, all of the SNAP benefits were issued early for February.

As a result, customers had to make their SNAP benefits stretch for a longer time period than usual.

In an effort to reduce the number of days SNAP families have to stretch their food dollars, all SNAP benefits will be issued on March 1.

Staggered SNAP issuance is expected to resume in April.

Officials say that grocery stores have been notified about the SNAP plan, and they are working to make sure demands are met.

“Local supermarkets will keep products flowing and not encounter shortages for any period of time,” said Ron Edgmon, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Grocers Association. “We have association members in every county in the state and we work diligently, along with our wholesalers and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, to make sure the consumer has fresh safe food on the counters when shopping at their local stores.”