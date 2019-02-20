× Harkins celebrates 20th anniversary of 10 Things I Hate About You with $5 showings

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins is bringing a beloved 90s classic back to theatres in honor of the 20th anniversary of 10 Things I Hate About You, February 22-24 at the special price of just $5.

The 1999 high school romcom follows the story of two sisters, Bianca and Kat, played by Larisa Oleynik and Julia Stiles.

A family rule forbids popular Bianca from dating until her unpopular, rebellious, boy-hating older sister, Kat, gets a suitor of her own.

In an attempt to date Bianca, a potential boyfriend (Andrew Keegan) desperately attempts to set Kat up with Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), another rebel whom may just be able to win Kat’s heart.

