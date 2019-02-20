Norman Police ask public to help identify suspect in burglary and stalking incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the male suspect believed to be involved in both a recent burglary and stalking incident.

Norman police were called February 2 around 1:30 a.m. for an unknown male attempting to look in the bedroom windows of a home in the 200 block of McCullough Street just after the female victim had returned to the residence. The male suspect was seen on a neighbor’s surveillance video who alerted the victim of the incident.

The next day, Norman police responded to a burglary around 2:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Eddington Street. The victim says she entered the home and a few minutes later, an unknown Hispanic male entered the house wearing a bright orange beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and blue latex gloves. He was also carrying a tan rope. The male left the residence after the victim confronted him and he drove off in a maroon 2002-2005 model Ford SUV.

Based on the video and descriptions provided, investigators believe that the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male suspect in the sketch or videos included is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 405-366-5440 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867). Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.