Oklahoma City Dodgers hosting annual job fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host the team’s annual job fair this week.

The Dodgers are looking to fill several positions including ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, retail workers, field crew, cashiers, cooks, kitchen/stand managers, premium-level wait staff, team store staff, janitorial staff and much more. There are also hospitality internships available.

“Each event we host at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is a large-scale operation,” said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “We typically have around 250 gameday employees working during our home games, and the people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing a level of unsurpassed customer service.”

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on February 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and February 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.