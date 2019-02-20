Oklahoma police department adds new K-9 officer to force after minor setback with first choice 

KELLYVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is welcoming another K-9 officer to their force after a minor setback with their first choice.

Last week, the Kellyville Police Department introduced their newest member, K-9 Lead. However, according to FOX 23, Lead “was not ‘driven’ enough for police life, so she was donated back to the person she was bought from.”

Since then, a $5,000 donation from Webco allowed the department to get their K-9 program up and running again. And now, another member has been welcomed to their force – K-9 Jasta.

Jasta will be used for drug detection.

FOX 23 reports Jasta and her handler, Officer Tyler Stroup, are training together, and hope to be ready by September.

To train a dog for drug detection can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $9,500.