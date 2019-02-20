Closings and delays list

Oklahoma police department adds new K-9 officer to force after minor setback with first choice 

Posted 10:04 am, February 20, 2019, by

KELLYVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is welcoming another K-9 officer to their force after a minor setback with their first choice.

Last week, the Kellyville Police Department introduced their newest member, K-9 Lead. However, according to FOX 23, Lead “was not ‘driven’ enough for police life, so she was donated back to the person she was bought from.”

Since then, a $5,000 donation from Webco allowed the department to get their K-9 program up and running again. And now, another member has been welcomed to their force – K-9 Jasta.

Jasta will be used for drug detection.

FOX 23 reports Jasta and her handler, Officer Tyler Stroup, are training together, and hope to be ready by September.

To train a dog for drug detection can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $9,500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.