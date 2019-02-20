× Oklahoma woman convicted after allegedly confessing to sexual abuse of a child

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has been convicted of sexually abusing a boy in 2017.

In March of 2018, authorities arrested Jake Few and Twila Few after investigators looked into remarks made by Twila Few after a domestic disturbance in Cleveland County.

According to the affidavit obtained by KXII, Twila was upset because she said that her husband, Jake, wanted to become a woman and leave her.

While speaking with officers, Twila admitted that Jake made her perform sexual acts on a 9-year-old boy several times.

Earlier this month, a Pontotoc County jury found Twila Few guilty of two counts of lewd molestation.

Jurors recommended that Few spend 75 years in prison on each count. Her formal sentencing is set for March, according to the Ada News.

A trial date has not yet been set for the case against Jake Few.