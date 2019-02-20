× One person in custody following shooting in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – One person is in custody after a shooting outside of a Walgreens in Shawnee.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near E Independence St. and N Harrison Ave.

Police say they were patrolling the area when they heard two shots being fired.

When they got to Walgreens, they saw a car pulling out without its lights on. That person, who has not yet been identified, was pulled over and taken into custody.

Police say they found a gun in the car and casings in the parking lot.

Surveillance video was also used to confirm the suspect.

Right now, a victim has not been located.