One person in custody following shooting in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. – One person is in custody after a shooting outside of a Walgreens in Shawnee.
It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near E Independence St. and N Harrison Ave.
Police say they were patrolling the area when they heard two shots being fired.
When they got to Walgreens, they saw a car pulling out without its lights on. That person, who has not yet been identified, was pulled over and taken into custody.
Police say they found a gun in the car and casings in the parking lot.
Surveillance video was also used to confirm the suspect.
Right now, a victim has not been located.