Police hoping to stop alleged serial robber before he strikes again

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a serial robber, who has targeted several businesses multiple times.

In the past seven weeks, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the same man committed six robberies in southwest Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the thief targeted the Little Caesar’s Pizza, located in the 800 block of S.W. Grand Blvd., twice within one month. He also robbed two separate Dollar General stores twice.

During all of the crimes, the alleged suspect was armed with a black revolver and was wearing a dark blue hoodie with dark pants.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect is a black man, standing between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, and weighing 250 to 300 pounds.

If you have any information on the crimes, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.