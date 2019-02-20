Police: McDonald’s employee attacked by 2 men in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly attacked a fast-food worker last month.

On Jan. 29, Oklahoma City police were called to the McDonald’s, located in the 100 block of N.W. 23rd St., following an alleged assault.

According to the police report, the victim was taking an order from a customer, who suddenly became angry when she wouldn’t give him free food. Another suspect, who was with the man, tried to hit the victim, knocking her glasses off of her face.

As the suspects were leaving, the victim says she went outside to try and write down their tag number. The victim says the first man came back toward her and punched her in the eye.

If you have any information on the attack, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.