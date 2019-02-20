Proposed measure on permitless carry passes Senate committee

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill allowing for permitless carry in Oklahoma passed in a Senate committee Wednesday morning after passing the full House last week.

House Bill 2597, authored by House majority floor leader Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, was heard in the Senate appropriations committee on Wednesday. The bill allows for anyone age 21 or over to carry a firearm without a permit. The age requirement for veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel is 18 or over.

The proposed measure passed the Oklahoma House last Wednesday by a vote of 70 to 30.

On Wednesday, the measure passed the Senate appropriations committee by a vote of 18-4. There was no debate on either side.

Backers of the bill stressed training would not be required, but it does not stop anyone from seeking training.

"This is a yes-no vote, do you Oklahomans deserve the same rights that we afford states? Other citizens that visit our state from Kansas, from Missouri, from Arkansas, or one of the other 15 states that allows constitutional carry?" Rep. Echols stated.

It did not come without concerns or questions from opponents on the House floor.

"Explain to me how it is a good idea that law enforcement officers who have been trained get caught up in cross fire on their own and putting guns in hands of individuals who haven’t been trained is a good idea? Please, explain that to me," questioned Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, referring to the recent death of a New York City officer as a result of 'friendly fire'.

The bill now moves to the full Senate.